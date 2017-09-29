Glamping site planned near Tadley recommended for approval

Glamping could be coming to the Basingstoke and Deane countryside, depending on the outcome of next Wednesday’s development control committee.

Councillors have been recommended to approve plans to build a new glamping site at Browning Hill Green, near Tadley.

It would contain six ‘glamping pods’ or living vans, which would provide overnight accommodation for two adults in each one, as well as a separate house for a site manager.

However the application was called in to the borough council’s development control committee following a number of objections, including its location on a blind bend in Church Road, its impact on the rural setting, and the possibility of it being further developed in the future.

Baughurst and Tadley North councillor Robert Tate said: “This application has generated significant public concern in the ward.

“I believe that this proposal should be objected to on grounds of change of land use, development outside settlement boundaries, change of visual amenity, highway issues and sustainability.”

Glamping means ‘glamorous camping’, and offers a more luxurious place to sleep than a tent while keeping the campsite setting.

Alongside 34 letters of objection from the public to the application, there were also five in support of the plans.

These praised the application for bringing a different type of tourism to the area, and the opportunities it could create for local businesses.

A statement from planning agent DGG Planning said: “The use of this land as a glamping site would provide a peaceful and relaxing environment in which visitors can use the pods or living vans.

“The pods, amenity cabin and site managers’ accommodation are all moveable and as such would be placed on to the site.

“Whilst it is considered that the glampsite would prove a viable rural business, if it was not shown to be viable after three years, they could all easily be removed with minimal impact on their setting.”