Go back in time and solve clues at new escape room experience

Thrill seekers can solve crimes and mysteries in a new Crystal Maze-style experience coming to Basingstoke.

Exciting Escapes, run by brothers Dave and Peter Gale, will take adventurers back to a 1950s cold war flat, experience 1920s gangster criminality and a 1960s restaurant as participants complete a series of puzzles.

And part of the fun is that you don’t know what will happen until you get through the doors.

Dave said: “We’ve tried to make the experience appeal to different types of people.

“There’s a great mix of puzzles and teamwork – the moment you walk through the door it’s all about the experience.

“We always ask people to put their phones in lockers because we want them to switch off a little from the real world, the more we can immerse people and make them feel like they’re in the 1950s or the 1960s, the more they can enjoy it.

“Part of the fun is that you don’t know what’s going to happen until you open the door.”

The duo already run a similar experience in Southampton, which is ranked as TripAdvisor’s ‘number one fun thing to do in Hampshire’.

New themes and stories for the Basingstoke experience including a plot based on the 1920s and TV’s Peaky Blinders gang, as well as themes featured around the 1950s and 1960s.

“We like to do it where it feels very normal, but they also have the undercurrent of working as a spy and dealing with bomb threats and murders that help them get into the story,” Dave added.

Escape room attractions originated in Eastern Europe and Asia around nine years ago and are taking hold now in Britain, according to Dave.

Exciting Escapes is going to Wote Street near to Festival Place and is due to open in the week commencing July 17.