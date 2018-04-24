Go Berserk for unique circus

Cirque Berserk! will be making its debut in Basingstoke, celebrating the 250th anniversary of the invention of circus.

Dubbed one of the UK’s biggest and boldest circuses, the group will be coming to Basingstoke in May.

Combining beautiful contemporary circus artistry with hair-raising, death-defying stunts, all designed specially for staging in a proscenium arch theatre, the show is enthralling for all thrill-seeking audiences.

This year’s Cirque Berserk! features the return of its most famous and most dangerous act, the legendary Globe of Death, in which four motorcyclists defy gravity and risk life and limb traversing the inside of a spherical steel cage at speeds of up to 60 miles per hour.

They’re joined by a magnificent company of more than 30 jugglers, acrobats, aerialists, dancers, drummers and daredevil stuntmen from all corners of the globe, plus the hilarious physical comedy performers The Mustache Brothers!

Founded by Martin ‘Zippo’ Burton five years ago, Cirque Berserk! has established itself as a leading theatre circus in the UK, tracing their roots back to 1768, when the art of the circus was born by showman and entrepreneur Philip Astley first marked out in a circular arena on an open field in Lambeth and filled it with astonishing equestrian acrobatics.

In its time the circus has picked up rave reviews from The Sun “great for kids and even better for adults!” and Time Out Magazine “heart-stoppingly good fun”.

Touring direct from London’s West End, the production will play at The Anvil from May 24 to 26 as part of their nationwide 40-week UK tour.

Tickets cost £29.50, with Under 16 tickets available for £15.50. Call the box office on 01256 844244 or visit anvilarts.org.uk for more information or to book.

Please note the show is not suitable for children under the age of five.