Latest
Go mad with your hair to boost charity

About the author

Eva Astreinidou

Related Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Most Read Articles

Recent Tweets

More than 4,400 people in Basingstoke have signed a petition calling for action to be taken to save their ice rink: https://t.co/bU8HpiuMCg
3 hours ago
A variety of weird and wacky hairstyles will be on display for charity next month: https://t.co/j7FRsOFXdD
8 hours ago
North Hampshire golfer Justin Rose teed 2018 off to a positive start with a respectable tied-22nd finish at the Abu… https://t.co/fzXQUcKLu7
12 hours ago
Dragons breathe sigh of relief as funds help maintain players: https://t.co/uNc3YrFHhx
1 day ago
Follow us on Twitter @basingstokenews

Facebook

Copyright © 2017 Taylor Newspapers Ltd, Unit 4a Hawksworth, Southmead Industrial Estate, Didcot, Oxfordshire, OX11 7HR