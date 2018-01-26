Go mad with your hair to boost charity

A variety of weird and wacky hairstyles will be on display for charity next month.

The annual St Michael’s Hospice Mad Hair Day returns to Basingstoke and Deane on February 9.

An array of outrageous hair dos are expected to hit the area, with people of all ages being encouraged to wear crazy wigs and style their hair however they please all with the aim of generating money for the hospice.

Last year the event managed to raise more than £6,000 for the hospice in Aldermaston Road, with schools, hairdressers and residents all getting involved.

Lynne Grimshaw, community campaigns co-ordinator at the hospice, said: “All the money raised from Mad Hair Day goes towards providing care and support through the hospice’s in-patient unit, day service and hospice at home services.”

The running costs of the hospice last year were £3.7million of which only around 20 per cent is funded by the North Hampshire Clinical Commissioning Group with the remainder coming from other sources such as fundraising events. To get involved, call 01256 848845 or email lynne.grimshaw@stmichaelshospice.org.uk.