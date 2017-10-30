Go on an adventure with Ray

Born To Go Wild that’s adventurer Ray Mears – and audiences can hear him share his experiences on his new tour.

The survivalist, Bushcraft expert, author, photographer and star of countless television series will embark on a 31 date UK tour this autumn.

Born To Go Wild will focus on the enjoyment of wild places and Mears will give audiences a unique insight into his wilderness travels and survival techniques.

Mears who has a new seven-part ITV series this autumn, Australian Wilderness with Ray Mears, will include tales of his most recent travels in Australia, trekking through mountains and deserts, rainforests and oceans to encounter the weird and wonderful animals that have adapted to survive and thrive.

He will also take the opportunity to talk extensively about fire, what it means to humanity and the essential role it plays in our survival.

The legendary Mears, who survived a helicopter crash when filming his first TV series in the early 90’s and helped Northumbria police track down one of the UK’s most notorious criminals in 2010, has been discovering the joys of exploring the wilderness from an early age.

Mears is fascinated by those wild areas of the planet that are as yet undisturbed by civilised human activity.

His fascination with this environment has shaped his life and established him as a leading voice in this field.

Mears will take audiences on a journey that he values for cultural, spiritual, moral and aesthetic reasons and explain why he believes these are vital for creativity and the development of the human spirit.

For two decades the name Ray Mears has become recognised throughout the world. His various television series Tracks, World of Survival, Trips, Money Can’t Buy with Ewan McGregor, The Real Heroes of Telemark and more have catapulted him into the public eye and inspired generations across the planet from small children to grandparents.

His down to earth approach, his obvious passion for his subject and the empathy and respect he shows for the natural world and its inhabitants have established him as a force for good.

See Ray Mears’ Born To Go Wild at The Anvil on November 9 at 7.30pm.

Adult tickets to the show cost £27; over 65s are £22 and under 16s £19.50.

For more information or to book tickets to Born To Go Wild, call the box office on 01256 844 244 or visit www.anvilarts.org.uk.