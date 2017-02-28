Golden and diamond couples to be honoured

Couples celebrating special anniversaries this year are being invited to a reception with Basingstoke and Deane’s mayor.

All couples whose golden or diamond anniversary falls between May 13 2016 and May 11 2017 will be honoured at the event next month.

The popular annual ceremony aims to make anniversary celebrations even more memorable for people reaching the special milestone, with the borough’s mayor Cllr Jane Frankum appealing to all eligible couples to get in touch to ensure they are invited.

She said: “To reach a golden or a diamond wedding anniversary is truly something to celebrate.

“It’s a real honour to be able to be able to mark these special milestones with couples from around the borough.

“I hope that couples and their relative or friends get in touch to receive an invitation to this wonderful reception.”

The event will take place at Basingstoke College of Technology (BCoT), in Worting Road, on Tuesday, April 18 from 3pm.

Anyone wanting to attend should contact Basingstoke and Deane Borough Council’s contact centre on 01256 844844 and leave their details by Friday, March 24 at the latest.