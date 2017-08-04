Golfers raise a hole lot of money for CAFOD

Basingstoke golfers have teed off to putt an end to world poverty.

Golfers from the Catenian Association, a group of Catholic laymen, converged on Dummer Golf Club for their sixth event to raise more than £500 for the aid agency CAFOD, bringing their fundraising total to well over £5,000.

Organiser David McKenna said: “It was a fun day rather than a heavy golfing day, and I think it went very well indeed.

“Everyone who attended thoroughly enjoyed themselves and the staff at Dummer were very helpful, they couldn’t do enough for us.

“CAFOD has been the charity of a choice for a number of years now and the work it does is fantastic.”

In glorious sunshine, the 34 golfers enjoyed their round of golf, with the Parkstone Rejects and Wholly Trinity declared as joint winners.

Jo Lewry, who represents CAFOD in Basingstoke said: “This is the sixth year in a row that the Catenians have combined competitive fun with raising money for the charity, and we’re very great grateful to all the golfers for taking part. It sounds like the day was such a ‘hit’.”