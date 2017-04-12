Good causes benefit from mayor’s community chest

Communities across Basingstoke borough have benefited from the mayor’s community chest donations.

Cllr Jane Frankum has been raising money during her mayoral year and working with Basingstoke Voluntary Action (BVA) to donate grants.

Basingstoke Counselling Service was “absolutely delighted” and “grateful to the mayor” after receiving a one-off grant of £984, allowing it to provide 41 counselling services for those on low incomes.

YPI Counselling was another charity to benefit from funding to support people with mental health funding.

It had £500 donated to develop an accredited training workshop in support of young people with mental health support needs.

Basingstoke Shed received £290 to allow it to make things for local children.

Another grant of £260 was awarded to the Volunteer Centre at BVA, allowing it to purchase a tablet computer and publicity for outreach purposes to increase volunteering.

Muffin’s Dream Foundation benefited from a £980 grant to help it deliver services to local families.

Many other local charities and groups benefited from the community chest.