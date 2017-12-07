Good performance in ‘home’ tournament

Red-hot Justin Rose continued his fine form with a tied fifth placed finish at the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas.

The north Hampshire golfer carded a 277 11-under par and was seven shots off winner Rickie Fowler.

Rose, who won the World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions tournament in his last PGA event in October, started fantastically and was in contention for another title from the off.

He recorded four-under par for rounds one and two as he delivered two assured days with only two dropped shots. Five birdies and four bogeys followed on day three as his momentum slowed – but it was still good enough for second heading into the final round.

The final round began with a bogey on the second hole but five birdies up to the 11th kept him in contention.

But Rose dropped three shots on the 11th and 12th to slip down the leaderboard. A birdie on the 14th followed to end fifth, his fifth top-10 finish in a row.

Rose, who moved his family to the Bahamas in 2014, admitted the tournament felt like a home competition.

He said after round three: “It feels like a home game but I’m not always sure that’s an advantage. Especially in a crowd and atmosphere like this it’s a lot more intimate.

“I can see everybody. When you play in front of thousands of people they all blend in, whereas here I know exactly where my kids, wife and friends are.

“It requires a bit more focus.”