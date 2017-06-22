Good start to Lesley’s epic row around Great Britain

Rower Lesley Foden is on her way to Dublin having safely completed the first two weeks of an epic voyage around the coast of Britain.

The 60-year-old from East Woodhay is about a quarter of the way into her 1,800 mile journey, which started from Burnham-on-Crouch in Essex on June 3.

The crew of five on board the 8m Lionheart are heading clockwise around Great Britain, but it hasn’t all been plain sailing so far.

High winds forced them to shelter in Dover harbour for a few days. Because of the time lost, the decision was made to transport the boat along the coast to Littlehampton, with Lesley choosing to cycle to ensure the adventure remained self-powered.

Since then things have been running much more smoothly, and they had reached the coast of Ireland on Tuesday morning.

Writing on her blog, Lesley said: “The last two weeks has been everything I had expected plus so much more. The toughest bit has been acclimatising to everyday life on board our beautiful 8m Lionheart, and moving around is awkward and often treacherous.

“The simplest task takes forever. I was seasick for the first week and with it came the realisation that I couldn’t just jump ashore and hop into bed. Not pleasant, but you have to get on with it.

“There have been brilliant times too. My favourite moment so far was my two-hour shift along the final part of the south coast to Land’s End.

“The sunset was breathtaking, the sea was glassy calm, the stars were coming out and there was not a soul in sight. It was a very emotional session.”

After Dublin, the next stops will be Oban, Lochinver and Fraserburgh in Scotland, before the crew return along the east coast to Scarborough and back to Burnham.

Lesley is hoping to raise £20,000 for lifeboat charity the RNLI through the trip. To donate, go to justgiving.com/fundraising/lesleysrow.