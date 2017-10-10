Government provides funding to speed up delivery of new homes

Almost £100,000 has been allocated to Basingstoke by the government in an effort to speed up the delivery of around 10,000 proposed new homes in the borough.

A total of £2.5million has been handed out to nine towns across England in relation to the building of more than 155,000 new homes.

Basingstoke has been given £95,000 of that for its ‘garden town’ development, which includes the planned 3,400 homes at Manydown.

The government’s statement said that the funding will help speed up the progress of developments through additional resources during the planning phase.

Communities secretary Sajid Javid said: “Locally-led garden towns have enormous potential to deliver the homes that communities need.

“This new funding will help support the construction of more than 155,000 homes in nine places across the country.

“New communities not only deliver homes, but also bring new jobs and facilities and a big boost to local economies.”

A garden town is a development or developments totalling more than 10,000 new homes, with the idea of it providing new places to live backed up with the necessary infrastructure.

However there have been criticisms that the term ‘garden town’ implies developments will be built with much more green space compared to others, which isn’t necessarily the case.