Government pumps £2.5million investment into two Basingstoke schools

Investment totalling more than £2.5million will be pumped into two Basingstoke schools to modernise facilities, writes Matthew Brown.

Dove House School Academy in Sutton Road and Coppice Spring Academy in Pack Lane – who cater for children with special education needs – are set to receive the money after submitting successful bids to the Government’s Condition Improvement Fund (CIF).

Temporary buildings at Dove House will be replaced with a new fit-for-purpose teaching block after more than £2million from the Department of Education is ploughed into the project.

The new building will allow the school to increase the capacity of teaching spaces and accommodate an increasing number of pupils.

Coppice Spring Academy will benefit from £600,000 for new windows and doors alongside repairs to the heating system.

Hampshire County Council is also investing £35million in expanding Basingstoke primary schools to meet the need for education at that level.

CIF’s main aim is to keep academy and sixth-form college buildings safe and in working order.

Maria Miller, MP for Basingstoke, said: “I am delighted that two schools in Basingstoke have benefited from this year’s CIF funding.

“Investment in our schools is key to ensuring that every child can get the best possible education. It is also an important part of the infrastructure needed to support new housing development.”