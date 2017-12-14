Grants for community groups

projects that help support isolated and deprived areas through education and music programmes have been given a grant of nearly £140,000.

As part of the package, the Anvil Trust was awarded £68,400 to continue music-based community and education programmes through workshops and projects available to schools and neighbourhoods.

Christine Bradwell, chief executive at Anvil Arts, said: “As well as going towards the costs of The Anvil and The Haymarket, this investment helps support our year-round programme of work in the community and schools. Whether it is sending musicians into rural schools or working with people with dementia, their families and carers, this investment makes it easier for us to continue to provide important services in Hampshire.”

Proteus Theatre Company was awarded £38, 315 to deliver artist-led theatre work to Hampshire communities which are rurally isolated or socially deprived.

Whitchurch Silk Milk, which hosts projects to inspire the public about textiles and the skill of weaving using mills, was awarded £19,265 to help support its long-term financial stability and help fund its work in learning activities and events.

Buckskin and Worting community association will use its £6,920 to develop a jobs club and extra lunch club sessions for people who are in the top 10 per cent of the most deprived areas in Hampshire.

Fluid Motion Theatre Company was also recognised for its work being awarded £6,000 to continue professional touring work on a range of mental health themes by delivering education and community projects to around 18,000 people a year.

The grant funding was signed off last week by Hampshire County Council. Councillor Andrew Gibson, the council’s executive member for culture, recreation and countryside, said the funding will help cultural and community organisations continue their ‘diverse and valued work’ for residents of all ages.

He added: “A good number of organisations are focussing on ensuring that those at risk of social isolation are not forgotten, but integrated into positive, inclusive activities at the heart of their communities.”