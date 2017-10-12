Grants on offer to help Basingstoke’s sporting talent

Sporting stars of the future are being encouraged to apply for funding support to help them make it big in their chosen discipline.

Basingstoke and Deane Borough Council’s Sports Grant Aid Scheme is open to athletes aged 10 to 24 who live in the borough and are of at least county standard.

Grants can be used to help with everything from travelling and coaching expenses to competition entry fees, equipment and clothing.

Simon Bound, the council’s cabinet member for communities, said: “With so much sporting talent among the young people in our borough, we are delighted to support them as they strive to succeed in their chosen sports through the Sports Grant Aid Scheme.

“I hope local athletes will take up this great opportunity of financial support as they go for gold in the sporting arena.”

The deadline for applications for the scheme is Saturday, December 2.

For more details and the application form, go to basingstoke.gov.uk/sportsfunding.

Scholarships are also available from local facilities including the Sports Centre, the Golf Centre, the Aquadrome and Tadley Pool.