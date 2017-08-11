Grants on offer to help research into impact of Great War

People in Basingstoke are being urged by the Heritage Lottery Fund (HLF) to apply for grants of between £3,000 and £10,000 to undertake projects exploring the impact and legacy of the First World War.

This could be anything from investigating the role the war played in bringing about universal suffrage, the introduction of daylight saving or the mechanisation of agriculture.

One First World War hero from Basingstoke and Deane was Lance Corporal James Welch, who received the Victoria Cross for his courage in attacking German soldiers on the battlefields of northern France in 1917.

Sir Peter Luff, chairman of the HLF, said: “Sadly, the ‘war to end all wars’ was no such thing and so it is right the events of the First World War should never be forgotten.

“We’ve been helping people across the UK explore an incredible array of stories from 1914-18, but the war had an impact beyond 1918 and we must recognise this.

“The legacy of the First World War needs to be better understood and so we are encouraging people to come to us with their ideas.”

Tens of thousands of pounds in Heritage Lottery funding has been awarded to Basingstoke since 1994. In total, £1,404,607 million has been awarded to projects through more than 27 grants, including everything from local archaeology and restoring parks and buildings to protecting wildlife.

For more information visit hlf.org.uk/about-us/news-features/understanding-first-world-war.