Grants will benefit those in need and the most vulnerable people

Almost one million pounds has been granted to support vital work carried out by community and voluntary groups in Basingstoke and Deane.

The key focus of the funding was on making older people feel less isolated, supporting families from disadvantaged backgrounds and encouraging better physical and mental health.

The funds, totalling £916,000, will be granted over the next three years to support 13 projects under the community and voluntary sector grants scheme.

Speaking after the borough council’s decision, Cllr Robert Tate said: “We are fortunate to have so many dedicated community and voluntary organisations and groups in the borough that make such a difference to people’s lives.

“These grants support a wide range of activities that will benefit people from across the borough, especially those that are most vulnerable.”

Local projects that will benefit from the funding include the Basingstoke Disability Forum, who will now be able to expand their project helping people with disabilities access services, advice and support and to deliver this in more rural areas.

The YMCA will also now deliver the Y Pass scheme to teach life skills to vulnerable 18 to 25 year olds including those at risk of homelessness.

Other grants will go to Basingstoke NeighbourCare, Home-Start North West Hampshire and RCS Ltd who deliver the Be Confident to Work programme for unemployed adults facing specific challenges.

Other organisations benefitting include the Fluid Motion Theatre Company for the All In The Mind mental health arts festival and outreach programme, Age Concern Hampshire for the wellbeing and outreach and advice services for isolated older people, and the Brighton Hill Community Association’s youth project.

In addition to the grants covering specific projects, the council is also giving £228,500 over the next three years in new strategic grants to help with the overall running of community organisations that provide specialist services integral to supporting the council’s work.

These will go to Basingstoke Consortium, which helps prepare young people for the world of work, and Young People’s Independent Counselling, which provides free mental health and wellbeing support for young people aged from 11 to 25.