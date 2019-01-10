Great Music at The Forge

Make 2019 the year that you visit The Forge, Anvil Arts’ smallest venue. The intimate space, which seats just under a hundred, offers a wide selection of fantastic artists and something just a bit different.

Lisa Mills kicks off The Forge season on Thursday 24 January with her southern soul Americana, gospel and blues. She will take you on a musical, often humorous yet emotional, journey with charm and panache that is raw, unfettered and, most important, searingly honest. Flying solo, accompanied only by her faithful archtop guitar ‘Evangeline’ and a seldom-referenced set list, she can hold the audience breathless one minute with barely a whisper, and the next erupting into a soaring crescendo that creates the illusion of a full band. Her ability to thrill and mystify seems limitless.

On Saturday 26 January May Erlewine, ‘Michigan’s Songbird’, comes to Basingstoke as part of her UK tour. A passionate songwriter, May’s music has touched the hearts of people all over the world. Her words have held solace for weary hearts, offered a light in the darkness and held a lot of space for the pain and joy of being alive in these times.

In demand, Luke Jackson is an accomplished performer who impresses from the outset, taking his audience on a shared journey down the bye-ways of love, hope, sorrow and melancholy. He has steadily developed a reputation for himself in the folk and roots circuits and was nominated in the BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards in 2013 in both the Horizon Award for Best Emerging Talent and The Young Folk Category. Don’t miss him at The Forge on Saturday 2 February.

Michael Roach makes a welcome return to The Forge on Friday 15 February. He sings and plays guitar in an East Coast style of blues that dates back to the 1920s. After spending several years learning directly from such well-known figures as John Jackson, John Cephas and Jerry Ricks, Michael has developed his own style and is now an exceptional performer. He has recorded six albums dating from 1993 and is well established in traditional blues music circles around the world.

His audience interaction during his performances is totally engaging.

Tickets for all events at The Forge are available from Anvil Arts.