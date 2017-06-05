Green-fingered helpers get stuck into gardening

An “extremely heartening” green-fingered project has been launched to assist those who need help with their gardens.

Basingstoke Mencap has launched the Greenfingers service to help older and disabled people with their gardens alongside allowing people with learning disabilities to get some practical experience.

A £4,500 grant from Hampshire housing provider VIVID is funding the project.

“The grant from VIVID has helped us lease a van and buy the relevant tools; without them we could not have launched the project,” said Geoffrey Belsham, chair of Basingstoke Mencap.

“Being able to provide some basic garden maintenance for older people and others who are unable to do it themselves is extremely heartening.

“Added to that, being able to offer people with special needs a chance to work as a team, to build experience and confidence, and to contribute to their local community is extremely invaluable.”

Lawn mowing, hedge trimming, pruning and tree work along with one-off clearances and tidy-ups is what the service is set to offer.

As it is aimed at people who don’t have anyone to look after their garden, to ensure it is affordable, prices have been kept as low as possible.

All of the gardening work is carried out by volunteers with mental health issues or learning disabilities who are often excluded from the jobs market.

This project provides them with practical work experience.

VIVID’s customer engagement officer, Marcia Burnett was “delighted” to support the project.

She said: “The grant money donated by VIVID is for projects that will benefit the community as much as possible.

“We wholeheartedly support the service because not only is it giving work experience to some people that might not have previously had that opportunity, but it also provides a service to those unable to maintain their gardens.”

To find out more about the service, call 01256 361964.