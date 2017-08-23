Griffiths helps Bountymen to Portsmouth victory

A superb bowling performance of 6-12 from Basingstoke and North Hampshire Cricket Club’s (BNHCC) player/coach David Griffiths helped them to a 92-run victory over Portsmouth.

The result keeps them in the hunt for the Southern Premier League Division One title.

Portsmouth won the toss and elected to field first at May’s Bounty.

Bountymen openers Daniel Belcher and Max Harsham put on 44 for the first wicket before Harsham fell for 16, caught by Harry Collier from the bowling of Joseph Kooner-Evans.

Belcher (23) went shortly after, again caught by Collier off Ethan Randell’s bowling.

Captain Mitch Stokes (36 from 33 balls) came in and together with Chris Froud (15), set about giving BNHCC a solid platform to build a competitive score.

But Stokes was trapped LBW by Randell with Froud back in the pavilion not long after when he was also dismissed LBW by Pradeep Bains, the score now 103-4.

Wickets continued to fall at regular intervals and Griffiths, who claimed 17 off 32 balls, was the only other real score of note as Basingstoke were all out for 166 from 47.2 overs.

In the second innings, BNHCC got off to a great start as Martyn James dismissed both Portsmouth openers cheaply.

James Christian (3) was caught by William Phillips while Jordan Palmer Goddard (10) was trapped LBW.

James then bowled Jack Marston for a duck to leave Pompey 26-3 before Griffiths ripped into them.

The former Hampshire and Kent professional decimated the visitors’ middle and lower order to leave them 74 all out and seal the win.

Only Fraser Hay with 28 from 47 balls could muster any resistance against a deadly Basingstoke seam attack duo of James and Griffiths, with Chris Jolley picking up the other wicket.

The 92-run victory puts the Bountymen joint top of the table with leaders Calmore Sports having their game with Sarisbury Athletic called off.

On Saturday, BNHCC travel to Hook and Newnham, rounding off the season on September 2.