Guests enjoy dinner, fun and fundraising

Big-hearted Basingstoke residents raised more than £18,000 for charities at a black tie event.

Basingstoke Rotary Club’s charity dinner attracted 160 people to the event with donations made to Ark Cancer Centre Charity, Home-Start North West Hampshire and other Rotary-backed charities.

A silent and live auction, raffle, and higher/lower game were all well supported contributing to an impressive fundraising total.

The majority of the funds raised will go to Ark and Home-Start North West Hampshire.

Ark Cancer Centre Charity is raising £5million towards a much-needed cancer treatment centre that is earmarked for the Basingstoke hospital site.

Home-Start North West Hampshire provides vital support to struggling families through a network of highly-trained volunteers across Basingstoke and Deane.

Janette Hewitt, chair of trustees at Home-Start North West Hampshire, spoke to the audience about the charity’s crucial work and appealed for more people to join its army of volunteers.

Ark Cancer Centre Charity trustee Merv Rees gave the audience an update on the progress of Ark’s fundraising campaign, which has now reached £1.8m.

He added that delivering the cancer treatment centre is “a top priority for Hampshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust”, which will provide most of the funding for the project.

Both speakers thanked everyone for their support and paid particular tribute to Basingstoke Rotarian Mark Flower, the driving force behind the charity dinner.

Mark thanked all those who had contributed to the event’s success on April 19, including fellow Basingstoke Rotarian Bob Jenner, who conducted the live auction.

He also thanked award-winning Basingstoke singer and Ark Cancer Centre Charity supporter Natasha Watts, whose 30-minute set was among the highlights of the event.

He said: “This was one of the most successful events that Basingstoke Rotary Club has been involved with, and I am delighted that the generous support of those who attended means we have delivered a great result for some very good causes.

“I would like to thank everyone who was involved in making the event happen, and I am particularly grateful to the sponsors, companies, and individuals who donated prizes for the raffle, auctions, or took adverts out in

the programme that was

kindly produced by Greenhouse Graphics.”