Guests have a ball to raise more than £22,000 for Ark

More than £22,000 has been raised from a Basingstoke law firm’s black-tie ball to put towards Ark Cancer Centre Charity’s fundraising campaign.

Clarke & Son Solicitors held its charity ball last month as the culmination of three years worth of efforts to raise money for Ark.

Comedian Adger Brown, magician Andy Reay and live music from Boom Town entertained guests, who dug deep to support a live and silent auction on the night.

Darren Lovegrove, marketing manager at Clarke & Son, said: “After six months of planning, everyone at Clarke & Son is delighted that the charity ball was such a success and that everyone had a great time.

“The money that was raised will be match-funded by Greenham Common Trust, and this means that the ball will have resulted in a £22,500 donation, which is fantastic.”

Ark is raising £5million to build a new cancer treatment centre near Basingstoke.

The total raised so far has now reached £1.6m.

Mark Jones, director of fundraising and communications for Ark, said: “The support from the Clarke & Son team has been absolutely amazing.”