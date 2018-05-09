Gymnast tumbles his way into European competition

Basingstoke gymnast Connor Wharram is head over heels after being selected to compete for Great Britain at the TeamGym European Championships.

The 20-year-old athlete from Bracknell Gymnastics Club will represent his country at the international event, which takes place in Portugal this October.

The TeamGym event requires athletes to perform gymnastic skills in three disciplines, including floor, tumbling and trampette.

Connor won the zonal competition last weekend to earn his international call up.

He previously represented Great Britain at the week-long championships two years ago in Slovenia.

Connor’s sister, Veronica, 24, is hoping to raise £1,000 to pay for kit, flights and accommodation to enable her younger brother to compete at the event.

She said: “We’re all so proud of him and any little bit of help we can get would be amazing.

“The atmosphere in Slovenia was so good and we’ve all caught the bug for these competitions.

“Connor’s excited too but for him it’s just another competition.

“He doesn’t get nervous but he’s excited to have been chosen for the team again.”

Veronica, who works at Basingstoke Hospital alongside her mum, dad and brother, will join Connor in Portugal to cheer him on.

To donate online to get Connor to Portugal, visit https://bit.ly/2rhtb6i