Hampshire Cup joy for Basingstoke Town after beating Bournemouth

It went to penalties, but Basingstoke Town pulled off an upset to beat Premier League side AFC Bournemouth to win the Hampshire Senior Cup on Tuesday night.

Town triumphed 7-6 on penalties after the match had finished 0-0 in normal time.

Both sides had shots that hit the bar during the match, with Marcus Johnson-Schuster coming close to scoring early on.

Nana Owusu thought he had scored in the dying moments of the match, with the linesman ruling the ball hadn’t crossed the line despite appeals from Basingstoke players.

But after a 16-kick shootout to decide the match, Basingstoke were eventually crowned the winners over Bournemouth’s under-21 side.

It comes as the club has been asked by the FA to explain events before and during their final league game of the season.

The kick-off against Hitchin Town was delayed by around seven minutes because of a pitch invasion and various items were thrown from the stands in protest against owner Rafi Razzak.

After receiving the referee’s match report, the club was contacted by the FA and have until May 4 to respond.

