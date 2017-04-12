Hampshire fire service appoints first female assistant chief

A female assistant fire chief has been appointed for the first time by Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service.

Shantha Dickinson has spoken of her pride that she is making headway for women and wants to be an inspiration and role model for the firefighters of tomorrow.

“Hampshire is an extremely progressive fire service and I am delighted to be part of it,” the 38-year-old new assistant chief officer and director of community safety and resilience said.

“I am proud that, along with many others, I may be able to help challenge prejudice and show children in the playground they can be what they want when they grow up.”

The Hong Kong-born mother of two from the Meon Valley, lived in the West Country and Edinburgh before graduating as a commissioned army officer from Sandhurst. She has 10 years’ military experience.

ACO Dickinson added: “The fire service has seen huge changes in its culture and role in recent years and we are always looking for new ways to help keep people safe and improve the world they live in.

“Hampshire is at the forefront of this positive change.”