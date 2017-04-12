Latest
Hampshire fire service appoints first female assistant chief

About the author

Adam Flinn

Related Articles

One Comment

  1. 1

    Tony Morris

    I am afraid Ms Dickinson is very much mistaken. She is no role model and her appointment has damaged the cause of women in the fire service. Her failure to understand that is worrying. There are women in the service, such as London’s Chief Officer Dany Cotton, who can legitimately claim to be ‘blazing a trail for women’, as she worked her way up from the bottom.

    Anyone, woman or man, parachuted in to such a senior position in a critical, lifesaving service poses real risks for firefighters and the public. Whether operating at incidents, or as part of Gold command, the potential for making the wrong decision is high. Not her fault, but the fault of those who decided that a solid, in depth grounding at all levels in the service was no longer necessary.

    The UK learnt the hard way, during WW2, that fire chiefs who had worked their way up from the bottom did not make the mistakes that those who had walked in to senior positions did. Starting at the bottom became the norm post-war and later experiments with accelerated promotion proved that missing out critical stages of development and experience was dangerous. Ignoring those valuable lessons will eventually cost lives.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Most Read Articles

Recent Tweets

Welcome to the birthplace of Jane Austen! https://t.co/kHryzr9cqt https://t.co/Fl1XqdnEMf
2 days ago
Missing #Basingstoke teenager Christopher Harman has been found safe and well: https://t.co/hc3YcBN8Ki
2 days ago
A thriller to uncover a killer coming to @AnvilArts: https://t.co/j34upKq06S https://t.co/dh1QwrJnZG
3 days ago
Some exotic spice at @AnvilArts as @BSOrchestra pays a visit: https://t.co/GKx94cCLwf https://t.co/PbZPumw5ME
3 days ago
Follow us on Twitter @basingstokenews

Facebook

Copyright © 2017 Taylor Newspapers Ltd, Unit 4a Hawksworth, Southmead Industrial Estate, Didcot, Oxfordshire, OX11 7HR