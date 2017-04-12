Hampshire fire service appoints first female assistant chief

A female assistant fire chief has been appointed for the first time by Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service.
Shantha Dickinson has spoken of her pride that she is making headway for women and wants to be an inspiration and role model for the firefighters of tomorrow.
“Hampshire is an extremely progressive fire service and I am delighted to be part of it,” the 38-year-old new assistant chief officer and director of community safety and resilience said.
“I am proud that, along with many others, I may be able to help challenge prejudice and show children in the playground they can be what they want when they grow up.”
The Hong Kong-born mother of two from the Meon Valley, lived in the West Country and Edinburgh before graduating as a commissioned army officer from Sandhurst. She has 10 years’ military experience.
ACO Dickinson added: “The fire service has seen huge changes in its culture and role in recent years and we are always looking for new ways to help keep people safe and improve the world they live in.
“Hampshire is at the forefront of this positive change.”
One Comment
Tony Morris
I am afraid Ms Dickinson is very much mistaken. She is no role model and her appointment has damaged the cause of women in the fire service. Her failure to understand that is worrying. There are women in the service, such as London’s Chief Officer Dany Cotton, who can legitimately claim to be ‘blazing a trail for women’, as she worked her way up from the bottom.
Anyone, woman or man, parachuted in to such a senior position in a critical, lifesaving service poses real risks for firefighters and the public. Whether operating at incidents, or as part of Gold command, the potential for making the wrong decision is high. Not her fault, but the fault of those who decided that a solid, in depth grounding at all levels in the service was no longer necessary.
The UK learnt the hard way, during WW2, that fire chiefs who had worked their way up from the bottom did not make the mistakes that those who had walked in to senior positions did. Starting at the bottom became the norm post-war and later experiments with accelerated promotion proved that missing out critical stages of development and experience was dangerous. Ignoring those valuable lessons will eventually cost lives.