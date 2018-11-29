Hampshire firefighters celebrate success

“If I was anywhere else other than the fire station I would be six feet under.”

These are the words of Crew Manager David Ling who had a heart attack on a drill night at Stockbridge Fire Station.

Firefighters Joshua Barnes and Alistair Reynolds, Crew Manager Ian Tranham and Watch Manager Rick Mawer, who saved his life, collected the Chairman’s Award at Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service’s Celebrating Success.

David was attending the weekly evening event, where on-call firefighters practice procedures and train, on February 19.

He collapsed on the drill yard and his colleagues quickly began to deliver the medical treatment they had learned as part of their Immediate Emergency Care training.

They performed life-saving CPR with the aid of a defibrillator and oxygen therapy, with the watch manager travelling with him in the ambulance and continuing to work to keep him alive.

David said: “I remember going out in the back yard at 7.30pm… and that’s all I remember. If I’m honest if it wasn’t for those boys I would not be here. Anywhere else and I would be six feet under. I’m quite adamant about that… because they done me good.”

Hampshire Fire and Rescue Authority Chairman Chris Carter said: “Our firefighters are accustomed to dealing with all kinds of incidents where they save lives. However, having to resuscitate a colleague and friend while still remaining calm and calling on your skills and training must be among the most challenging situations one can find oneself in.This is another example of our high calibre firefighters exemplifying excellence and also the perfect way to highlight the reason we give our teams a high level of medical training.”

Chief Fire Officer Neil Odin praised the Research and Intelligence team members who learnt sign language to communicate with deaf co-worker Wendy Read.

The Team of the Year award is to recognise Wendy’s courage and the team’s dedication to working together without boundaries.

He selected 38-year veteran Watch Manager Danny Randall as Individual of the Year for his commitment to the community and wider fire service family.

Danny has served at Yateley Fire Station since it opened and has been stoic in his support of Mick Paull’s family following the Odiham watch manager’s death earlier this year.

This was the 13th annual Celebrating Success and was held at Victoria House, Hampshire Constabulary Headquarters, Netley, hosted by Heart Radio breakfast presenter Zoe Hanson, with HM Lord-Lieutenant of Hampshire Nigel Atkinson as special guest.

The accolade for Supporting Organisation of the Year was picked up by Chloe Loughlin from Sainsbury’s Depot in Basingstoke for the company’s ongoing help with vital training exercises and scenarios.The supermarket allows access to their site for scenarios even providing old vehicles to be used to practice extrication.

CFO Neil Odin said: “This event provides us all with the opportunity to reflect upon the fantastic work of the service. I think it is so important to recognise and rejoice in our history and traditions, as well as celebrating the innovations and new ways of working that make us one of the most admired fire and rescue services.”