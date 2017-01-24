Hampshire grades above national average

Students across the county’s schools are performing above the national average, a report from the Department for Education has confirmed.

Those completing their GCSEs in Hampshire were found to have attained an average grade of C, after achieving a score of 51.1 in the Government’s new Attainment 8 system.

This was in comparison to the national D grade average of 49.9, with 25.9 per cent of youngsters studying for the English Baccalaureate (EBacc) also achieving the suite of qualifications.

The county council’s executive member for education. Cllr Peter Edgar, said: “I am delighted that the results from the Department for Education, reaffirm the academic success of our students.

“Their achievements are testament to their hard work, as well as the top quality education provided here in Hampshire.”

Schools are no longer required to report the number of students gaining five GCSEs at grades A* to C, with the new measures basing performance on the progress achieved from year 6 exams.

Cllr Edgar added:“I also wish to thank parents and teachers for the vital role they play in supporting students to achieve their best.

“Opportunities for young people in Hampshire have never been greater, and our students have set themselves up well to pursue higher education, training or employment.”