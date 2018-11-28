Hampshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust supporting major incident at UHS

HAMPSHIRE Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust is receiving ambulances diverted from University Hospitals Southampton NHS Foundation Trust as a result of a power failure in the emergency department at Southampton General Hospital.

Both Royal Hampshire County Hospital, in Winchester, and Basingstoke and North Hampshire Hospital have been asked to act as receiving hospitals for patients being diverted from Southampton.

We have activated our well-rehearsed major incident plan and are calling on our staff and partner organisations to support.

We are also asking the public to use the NHS 111 helpline to help them decide whether visiting our emergency departments at this time is the best course of action and to avoid contacting the hospitals by telephone unless strictly necessary.

Please check the Hampshire Hospitals website (www.hampshirehospitals.nhs.uk) and NHS 111 for updates.