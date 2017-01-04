Hampshire sporting trio named MBEs

The achievements of three of north Hampshire’s sporting stars have been recognised with places in the New Year Honours List.

Justin Rose, Alex Danson, and Georgina Hermitage all shone in Rio at the Olympic and Paralympic games to come home with gold medals around their necks.

And the trio have now also shared the honour of being presented with a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE), after being singled out for praise by the crown.

Hook golfer Rose made history in August by winning the first golf gold medal on offer in the Olympics since 1904, while he also became the first player to ever make a hole-in-one at the Games.

Reacting to his award on Twitter, Rose said: “Wow … blown away to be recognised on NY honours list.

“The British public have supported me hugely for all my career.

“I’m indebted guys.”

Odiham hockey star Danson was one of 16 players to be named on the Honours List, following Team GB’s golden performance in Rio, and labelled the accolade as a “huge honour for our sport”.

Danson finished the Olympics as top scorer for the second Games running as her side won all eight of their matches to claim GB women hockey’s first ever gold medal.

She added: “I’ll be smiling all the way into 2017.”

And Alton’s Georgina Hermitage was also awarded an MBE, after her two gold medals in both the T37 100 and 400 metre finals saw her return home from Rio as one of the stars of the Paralympics.