Hampshire to get share of £175m pot for safer roads

Hampshire County Council is to receive a share of a £175million pot over the next four years to improve safety on dangerous roads.

It is one of eight authorities taking part in the Government initiative, with money in Hampshire to be used on improving the A32, A27 and A36.

Fifty roads across the UK will benefit from the funding to improve safety in this initial announcement.

Rob Humby, the council’s executive member for transport, said: “Hampshire County Council is at the forefront of a new national initiative to improve safety on the roads by treating whole routes.

“We have been working on the potential of route assessments in Hampshire and so we were very pleased to see this approach adopted by the Government in a pathfinder initiative, and also to be able to benefit from the Safer Roads Fund.”

The county council is now working with the Road Safety Foundation on specific measures to improve safety, which will be submitted to the Department for Transport.