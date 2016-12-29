Hampshire Youth Commission is presented with national award

A team of youngsters from across the county tasked by Hampshire’s police and crime commissioner (PCC) to help tackle crime have been handed a national award.

Each year, a team of 50 people aged between 14 and 25 is chosen to come together to create schemes to educate youngsters on crime, as part of the PCC’s Youth Commission.

The commission ran two campaigns throughout 2016: ‘GoFish’, and ‘Lethal Highs’, which focussed on cyber safety, and spreading awareness on the dangers of taking psychoactive substances respectively.

And their work has now been recognised at the British Youth Council Awards, which handed the Youth Commission with its Inspiring Award.

PCC Michael Lane said: “I am very proud of my Youth Commission, the members of which work very hard to engage with young people on topical issues, to enable young people to make informed choices and stay safe.”

The awards celebrate organisations and projects that support youth participation in innovative and exciting ways, and are chosen completely by fellow young people.

Speaking on behalf of the team, member Tayah Winslade, said: “We, as a Youth Commission, all feel extremely gratified and honoured to be selected as the winners of this award.

“We volunteer for this work because we strive to inspire, help and support everyone, and aim to make a difference to our communities and the lives of others.

“This award symbolises that we are impacting people, and actually contributing in helping make safer areas to live, and so we are all extremely delighted to receive it.”

Mr Lane added: “They thoroughly deserve this award, and I am particularly pleased that the recognition is coming from their peers.”