Hampshire’s police join in with crackdown to improve motorbike safety

Hampshire Police has been taking part in a national crackdown to reduce the number of motorcyclists killed on the roads.

Motorcyclists make up just one per cent of the total traffic on roads, yet they account for 21 per cent of all road deaths.

In 2016, there were 737 collisions involving motorcyclists on Hampshire’s roads, resulting in 768 casualties, including nine fatalities.

Hotspots for incidents around the county include the M3 between junctions 11 and 10 and junctions seven and four and the A34 between the M3 and A33 junction.

Motorcycle patrols have been stepped up this week with officers engaging both drivers and riders to promote the message that one extra look at a junction could save a life.

Road safety sergeant Rob Heard said: “Many collisions with motorcycles occur at junctions and we all need to make sure we look out for approaching motorcycles, which may merge into the background as they approach.

“Motorists just need to give themselves a little extra time to look out for motorcycles, while riders need to make sure they ride safely and not take unnecessary risks.

“This is not about us targeting one group of road users, we are simply reminding people of the potential dangers and hope that both riders and motorists will look out for each other.”