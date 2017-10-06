Hampshire’s primary school pupils doing well in year six tests

Eleven-year-olds in Hampshire are outperforming pupils in other counties in reading, writing and mathematics, new figures have shown.

Analysis of results from this year’s key stage two assessment tests taken in May found that Hampshire was comfortably above England’s national average for the number of pupils reaching the expected level.

The tests are taken by pupils in year six.

A total of 65 per cent of Hampshire pupils reached the expected level in English and maths, compared to 61 per cent nationally.

Peter Edgar, Hampshire County Council’s executive member for education, said: “This is fantastic news and is testament to the high standard of education we have in this county.

“It reflects why over 90 per cent of Hampshire schools are judged to be good or outstanding by Ofsted.”

He continued: “I would like to congratulate school staff and pupils for their excellent performance. We are fortunate in being able to support our family of schools with a range of school improvement and other services that contribute to their ability to excel.”