Handing over the day-to-day reins

A backroom shake-up at Basingstoke Town sees major changes for the first team next season.
The club confirmed on Monday that manager Terry Brown will stay on for next season but will step away from his role as first team manager to take on the title of director of football.
Former ‘Stoke manager Jason Bristow will take over as first team manager for the 2018/19 season.
Bristow was replaced as first team manager in November 2015 by his former assistant Michael Gilkes, but retained his role of academy manager.
Bristow will now get another crack of the whip to lead first team duties, continuing to share training responsibilities with Brown.
Chief executive and company secretary David Knight said he was “pleased” that both Brown and Bristow will be staying on.
He said: “The model of being a full-time club will continue in principle, with it being adapted to allow for part time players to be integrated, as has happened in the latter part of this season.
“This announcement allows Terry and Jason to immediately start making plans for next season and discussions have already taken place with several players.
“As it is known next season will be one of transition with the move to Winklebury, therefore it was felt key to ensure as much continuity as possible on the football management side of the club.
“This has been achieved through constructive and thoughtful discussions with both Terry and Jason.”
Last month, Basingstoke and Deane Borough Council cabinet members unanimously approved a proposal to grant a long lease to Hampshire Football Association securing the move to Winklebury.
The move from the Evo-Stik South Premier side’s current Camrose home will take place mid-way through next season.
In a statement, Brown said: “Having worked alongside Jason with our current squad over the last two years, I think it would be a mistake to break up the nucleus of this very talented young side.
“This season we have received considerable interest from several professional clubs for at least two of our current squad.
“Jason and I are looking to adapt our training to allow more flexibility.
“The club can prosper again at Winklebury, but to do that we have to maintain and increase our supporter base.
“We can only do that by playing exciting football, that Basingstoke fans can be proud of contributing to and watching in the future.”