Hants slip up in Caribbean

Hampshire’s promising young cricket team began their pre-season campaign in the Caribbean Super50 tournament with two defeats and a win.

Hants fielded a youthful side at the 3Ws Oval on Thursday last week but slipped to defeat against Barbados Pride.

Joe Weatherley (51) and Sean Ervine (63) created a 112-run partnership before Lewis McManus (47) and Brad Taylor (20) continued the Hampshire attack, leaving the visitors on 227-7 after their 50 overs.

Hampshire put the pressure on in the second innings with Brad Wheal taking Barbados’ Kevin Stoute for two in just his second ball.

The hosts were 63-3 in the 16th over but an unbeaten 168-run from Jonathan Carter (92) and Roston Chase (85) led Barbados Pride to a seven-wicket victory after 46.3 overs.

The visitors took the game to T&T Red Force in their second match of the tournament on Saturday.

It was the home side who were put into bat first and finished their 50 overs on 283-8, with Wheal the pick of the bowlers after conceding only 42 runs from his 10 overs.

The English county registered 46 overs on 208 in the second innings with Sunil Narine showcasing his renowned white-ball experience taking three wickets from 10 overs for just 22 runs.

A close encounter with the Marooners on Monday saw the Hampshire club win by four runs with 42.3 overs on 152-10, to Marooners 46 overs on 148-10.

Hampshire returned to action against Windwards Volcanoes at the Kensington Oval on Wednesday as we went to press.