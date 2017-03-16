Happy to be playing the fool

Count Arthur Strong is a very annoying man.

The character, created by comedian Steve Delaney, is a pompous, mostly out-of-work thespian with ADHD and memory loss who believes he is a show-business legend.

But his irritating demeanour has proved popular with fans, and you can see the man in action when he arrives at The Anvil on Saturday, April 1 with his Sound of Mucus Show.

And when creating the character, Delaney found he and Arthur had one thing in common – their posture.

“When I was at drama school in London my parents came to see me,” he said.

“I had a beard and a weird outfit on and was playing a torturer and I asked them if they spotted me and my mum said ‘I’d recognise those round shoulders anywhere’.”

He added: “Like all of Arthur’s shows it’s not the show he intends to give, but he thinks he is giving a pretty good account of himself.

“It starts with the best of intentions and falls apart. That’s the essence of an Arthur live show.”

Delaney created the character in the late 1980s when he was a student at London’s Central School of Speech and Drama, and performed as him for the first time in an end of year show.

The character became instantly popular with the audience, but Steve put Arthur on the shelf to focus on his acting, where he landed roles in shows such as The Bill, Casualty and Agatha Christie’s Poirot

So it wasn’t until 1997 that he decided to reintroduce Arthur to the world at that year’s Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

Inspired by people from Steve’s childhood, the creator managed to land a deal to perform as Arthur on BBC Radio 4, before getting a TV show in 2013, with the new series of Count Arthur Strong due to be shown this spring.

“Everything I do with Arthur has to be from a starting point of affection,” Steve said.

“He always ends up making a fool of himself and being pompous fiddling while Rome burns, so when the show starts, I like people arriving not knowing too much about it.

“Plus, I don’t have to warm up before I start.

“I start doing it and I stop doing it, so the 90 minute show feels like 15 minutes.”

Tickets cost £25.50 and it will start at 8pm.