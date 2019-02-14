Hart is where the home is as new development launched

For homebuyers in Hampshire seeking a beautifully-designed new home, a picturesque woodland environment and an idyllic new destination just a short distance from Basingstoke, Hartland Village is now on sale.

Launched on Saturday 2nd February, this superb development is a rare opportunity to buy a home in Hart from award-winning developer St. Edward, part of the Berkeley Group. Hartland Village will comprise a stunning collection of new houses and apartments, intertwined with an abundance of green open space, a magnificent 70-acre country park and a new two-form primary school which is exclusive to residents.

Lakeside is the first phase of homes, which sets the scene for Hartland Village and provides a superb mix of one and two-bedroom apartments and three, four and five-bedroom houses. A traditionally-inspired humped-back bridge will lead residents over a new feature lake; an impressive and idyllic entrance into the village.

Paul Vallone, Executive Chairman, St Edward, comments: “We’re incredibly excited to be launching Hartland Village and all it has to offer to homebuyers in the area. This really is an exceptional new destination – St Edward will be creating homes of excellent quality in an outstanding natural setting, yet the new village will deliver so much more than that. Hartland Village will provide public areas, plentiful access to green space and nature as well as the ideal facilities to build a thriving and sustainable community. The lifestyle on offer means this isn’t just a place – it’s a village, and a home, for life.”

Over time, St Edward’s vision for Hartland Village will see it provide the social spaces and facilities that will foster a great community spirit and encourage friendships to build among residents, promoting active lifestyles and mental wellbeing.

The development will include a traditional village centre located at its heart, accommodating healthcare, fitness and wellbeing facilities as well as everyday essentials; it will become a hub for the community. The 28 acres of open space within Hartland Village will also include a village green, play areas, a linear park, and trails and pathways linking the development to the new country park and wider local area.