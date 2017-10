Hartley Wintney miss the chance to go top

Recent Tweets

Members of the #Basingstoke Multicultural Forum marked Diwali at a special event in Downing Street on Monday:… https://t.co/SVx9spglqM

Extra funding given to help support young people in #Basingstoke with mental health issues: https://t.co/G6pRo5wkiw

A second successive draw keeps @HartleyFC in second place for the time being: https://t.co/OBTRA1eNoN