Hartley Wintney miss the chance to go top

Hartley Wintney missed the chance to move to the top of the Evo-Stik South East table after only managing a 1-1 draw at Bedford Town last night.
It was their second draw in a row after recording the same scoreline with Chalfont St Peter on Saturday.
Hartley had gone a goal up before half-time in yesterday’s match as Liam Eagle grabbed the opener after 12 minutes.
However David Manu restored parity on the hour mark for the home side, and the teams had to settle for a point each.
Saturday’s match saw Hartley make the better start and after seeing Adam Everiss shoot narrowly over, didn’t have to wait long as newly appointed captain Dean Stow converted from the penalty spot after Steven Duff had been brought down.
The home side had a couple more chances before the end of the first half, but had to settle for a one-goal lead at the break.
On 68 minutes Hartley thought they had doubled their lead as Jake Baxter got the ball into the back of the net, but it was ruled offside.
And with eight minutes to go Chalfont finally broke their duck as substitute Remmell Clarke knocked in Jake Cass’s cross.
The draws mean that Hartley are one point short of top spot in the Evo-Stik Southern League Division 1 East table on 23, with Moneyfields on 24.
Both sides have played 10 games each, but Ashford Town in fourth could leapfrog them both if they win both their games in hand.
Hartley’s next game is away to struggling Aylesbury on Saturday, before hosting Hayes and Yeading United next Tuesday evening.