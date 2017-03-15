Hartley Wintney on the verge of their second title

Hartley Wintney are on the verge of claiming a second Combined Counties Football League title in as many years after beating their main rivals Westfield 3-1 on Saturday.
Westfield took the lead in the second minute, but Wintney fought back and levelled inside the opening quarter of an hour as Adam Liddle volleyed home.
It would take until the 74th minute before the runaway league leaders could snatch the lead as Steven Duff fired home a low shot.
And they sealed their win in the closing stages as Sam Argent added their third.
The result keeps Wintney 23 points clear of second-placed Hanworth Villa, who with seven games left cannot mathematically win the title.
Westfield, in third on 68 points, still technically have a chance, owing to games in hand over Hanworth.
In all likelihood though the title is not going anywhere except to Hartley Wintney, who have been in dominant form all season having won 30 of their 36 games so far.
Wintney are away to Epson and Ewell on Saturday.