Hartley Wintney’s FA Cup run comes to an end

Having already seen off Basingstoke Town, Hartley Wintney couldn’t keep their FA Cup run going as they were beaten 1-0 by Cinderford Town on Saturday.
The Row had to contest the second half with only 10 men, and held on until the 76th minute when Cinderford grabbed the only goal of the match.
Cinderford came into the match in good form having thumped Didcot Town 7-1 the week before, and started strongly with some early chances.
However Hartley’s defence stood firm and they began to get a foothold in the game, with Steve Noakes’ header coming close.
But a key moment would come on 39 minutes as Dean Stow’s two footed challenge saw him given a straight red card, leaving Hartley a man down for the rest of the match.
Cinderford looked the more likely to score in the second half as a result, although Hartley had a few opportunities of their own.
With a quarter of an hour to go Cinderford finally got their breakthrough as Dellan Morley-Lyne’s cross was knocked in by Craig Norman from close range.
Hartley came close to an equaliser in the dying moments, but Adam New’s header went just wide and Cinderford progress to the third qualifying round.
On Tuesday Hartley go up against Brockenhurst in the Hampshire Senior Cup, before returning to Evo-Stik Southern League East action at home to AFC Dunstable on Saturday.