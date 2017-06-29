Hat-trick of events is huge success

THE Basingstoke Festival was hot, hot, hot as the Cheese and Chilli gala made up a trio of colourful events in the War Memorial Park on Saturday.

A Day in the Park brought together the All in the Mind Festival and Picnic in the Park as well.

Stuntman Jez Avery performed breath-taking manoeuvres and a falconry display drew the crowds, all to the backdrop of live music.

Around 26 acts performed through the mediums of drama, dance, music, storytelling, visual arts and poetry.

Cllr Terri Reid, deputy leader of the borough council, said: “A Day in the Park proved to be one of the highlights in this year’s Basingstoke Festival calendar.

“It was a real celebration of the arts, cultural diversity, family fun, great music and delicious food and drink. War Memorial Park was a perfect setting for the events and attracted local people and visitors from further afield. It was a huge success for all involved.”

The Basingstoke Festival runs until July 9. Visit basingstokefestival.co.uk for details.