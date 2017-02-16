Hate crime rate reaches all time high in Hampshire, new stats reveal

New statistics have revealed that the number of hate crimes across Hampshire have reached an all time high for the county.

A total of 463 hate crime incidents were reported to Hampshire Constabulary between July and September last year, according to research by the Press Association.

Only the Met, Greater Manchester, West Yorkshire, West Midlands, the British Transport Police and Merseyside were found to have a higher rate of hate crimes than Hampshire’s police force.

The figure represented a 33 per cent increase on the previous quarter between last April and June, with MEP for the south east, Keith Taylor, claiming the UK’s decision to leave the European Union was to blame for the rise.

He said: “I am shocked by the instability and divisions that the vote to leave the EU have created.

“The Leave campaign’s disgraceful use of fearmongering around immigration and asylum seekers has undoubtedly fuelled this hatred.”

Hampshire police quickly moved to dispute this claim at the time of the vote however, by insisting that the number of reports had actually dropped from 54 to 42 in the week before and after the historic ballot on June 23.

One of these incidents took place in a Basingstoke pub straight after the referendum, when BBC Radio 4 journalist Sima Kotecha was alleged to have been called a p**i when she asked a resident why he’d decided to vote to leave the EU.

Hampshire’s police and crime commissioner (PCC) recently approved grants totaling around £30,000 to 11 different organisations countywide in a bid to tackle hate crime.

Michael Lane said: “I am concerned about any increase in reported crime, particularly such as this which impacts upon vulnerable groups in our community.

“Any hate crime is unacceptable and addressing this is very important to me; in fact it was the focus of my first specific funding round and over £100,000 is being invested to tackle hate crime to date.

“I am working with the multi-agency hate crime working group to identify future priorities for partnership investment and collaborative working.”