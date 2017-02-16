Latest
Hate crime rate reaches all time high in Hampshire, new stats reveal

About the author

Christian Wilson

Reporter for the Basingstoke Observer covering Basingstoke, Tadley, Hook, Whitchurch, North Waltham, Odiham, Bramley and surrounding areas. Call me on 01235 516932 or e-mail at christian@taylornewspapers.co.uk

Related Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Most Read Articles

Recent Tweets

More than £130,000 in grants approved by #Hampshire PCC for projects that help tackle crime in #Basingstoke… https://t.co/MyC4mArb9A
17 hours ago
New figures reveal all time high level of hate crime incidents across #Hampshire after 463 incidents in 3 months… https://t.co/0a3KZj0AX1
19 hours ago
Grab your copy of this week's edition of the Basingstoke Observer today https://t.co/fd7abvFtuj
20 hours ago
Inquest finds #Basingstoke born Tara Palmer-Tomkinson died of natural causes, while she didn't have a brain tumour… https://t.co/Hbw67CDaqT
21 hours ago
Follow us on Twitter @basingstokenews

Facebook

Copyright © 2017 Taylor Newspapers Ltd, Unit 4a Hawksworth, Southmead Industrial Estate, Didcot, Oxfordshire, OX11 7HR