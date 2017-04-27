Have Basingstoke Town played their final match at the Camrose?

Is this the end of the line for the Camrose?

Basingstoke Town played what is increasingly looking like their final match at their home ground on Saturday, amid controversial plans to sell off the stadium for redevelopment.

Fans expressed their anger with a pitch protest ahead of the match.

The Dragons have agreed a provisional groundshare with Farnborough for next season, but say they would prefer to find a ground in the borough.

The deadline for a decision on whether the Farnborough groundshare will be taken up is this Sunday.

“The ground has been there for 70 years, people have grown up there, taken their children, even spread ashes,” said supporter and Keep Football in Basingstoke organiser Simon Hood.

Emotions were running high before the game against Hitchin and there was drama before a ball had even been kicked.

With around 10 minutes to go until the 3pm start, a number of fans invaded the pitch and stood defiantly in the centre circle with a ‘Keep Football in Basingstoke’ banner.

At the same time, two disgruntled fans handcuffed themselves to the goalposts.

With the two teams waiting in the tunnel, the fans refused to move, prompting Basingstoke captain David Ray to speak to the supporters. They cleared the pitch after his intervention.

Blue and white streamers were thrown as the players finally came out of the tunnel, littering the goalmouth, and the game eventually kicked off seven minutes late.

Rubber snakes rained down from the stands and 12 blue smoke bombs – one for each decade the club has existed for – were let off.

Angry chants were also aimed at chairman and owner Rafi Razzak and club officials closed the bar at half-time due to fears of trouble.

Earlier, the club’s official Twitter account appeared to be hijacked, with one tweet containing a picture of a grave with ‘Basingstoke Town FC, 1896-2017, RIP’ engraved on it.

The tweets were later deleted.

The club’s Interim Management Group (IMG) insisted they “absolutely wanted to stay in Basingstoke”.

“The IMG want to be at the Camrose,” said Will Wilkinson, the club’s head of digital and marketing and IMG member.

The club says chairman Rafi Razzak intends to sell the Camrose to developers so he can “recover his loans to the club through the redevelopment of the Camrose site”.

Mr Razzak, who is stepping down as chairman at the end of the season, has previously said the club has been left with very few options after the plans for a new stadium were turned down by the borough council.

He said: “At numerous meetings since then, they have offered to help, but in reality they have not offered any new sites for us to consider. They seem unlikely to allow a retail development at the Camrose, which could help BTFC to build a new stadium within the town.”

The council say finding the right option for the future of the club will take time.

Simon Bound, cabinet member for sport, said: “I have frequently reiterated to the club that there is no other public land in the council’s ownership suitable for the relocation of the stadium for the private club at low or no cost, and stressed the need for formal planning advice on any possible sites.”

Martin French, chairman of the supporters’ club, was equally pessimistic, saying: “Wherever we (BTFC) go, we’re still going to have problems financing the club going forward so I am deeply worried and concerned about

this.”

He mooted the idea that “some kind of fan or community ownership” potentially could be the way forward.

Basingstoke Town said they planned to update fans on the situation at the end of week.