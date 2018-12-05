Have you seen this man?

The South East Regional Organised Crime Unit (SEROCU) is appealing for help to trace a wanted man from Surrey.

Luke Kelly, aged 33, of Windlesham, Surrey, is wanted for not answering bail.

He failed to answer bail on the 19 October this year.

Kelly is known to have connections with Windlesham, Camberley and Guildford areas of Surrey, and the North of Hampshire.

He is a white man, of medium build, blue eyes, with short brown hair and is around 5ft 6ins tall.

Investigating officer Detective Constable David Bone of the South East Regional Organised Crime Unit (SEROCU), said: “Luke Kelly was due to answer police bail in October but failed to attend. Enquiries have yet to identify his current whereabouts. If you have any information about his whereabouts or if you think you may have seen Luke please do not approach him but call 999.”