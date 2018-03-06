Have your say on new boundaries

Basingstoke and Deane’s ward boundaries could be set for a major overhaul as the council re-opened its public consultation last month.

The independent Local Government Boundary Commission for England’s consultation on new council ward boundaries across Basingstoke and Deane will run from now until May.

The boundary consultation is the first part of an electoral review for the borough.

Changes to the boundaries should provide ‘electoral equality’, meaning each councillor would represent close to the same number of electors.

Community identity and interests across the borough should also be reflected in the new council wards.

Professor Colin Mellors, chair of the commission, said: “We will consider every submission we receive from local people before we draw up draft recommendations.”

The original consultation on new ward boundaries in November 2017 proposed the council should have 54 councillors, six fewer than currently.

In January, the Commission paused the review after admitting an “administrative error” meant the “totality of evidence supplied by councillors and council groups” had not been considered before making its verdict.

The consultation period re-opened on February 27 after confirming 54 councillors should be enough to represent the borough.

Residents have until May 7 to tell the Commission where the boundaries should be set.

A draft recommendation will then be published in August and open a further phase of public consultation ahead of the 2019 council elections.

Submit comments to the Boundary Commission at: http://bit.ly/2CstG4z