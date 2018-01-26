Have your say on school transport

Around £30million is spent providing transport for thousands of schoolchildren and students in Hampshire but this could change under new proposals.

People living in the area are being asked to give their views on possible reductions in Home to School Transport and the post-16 transport service, which Hampshire County Council says goes ‘above and beyond’ what is legally required.

If agreed, the changes could become effective from September 1.

The council says some of the services, which are currently used by 15,000 students, are operated at its discretion.

Councillor Keith Mans, executive lead member for children’s services, said: “With the reductions in central Government funding, the county council has had to look very closely at how all of its services operate.

“We would like to know what people think about some proposed changes, that will bring our services into line with other authorities which now offer only that which is specified in legislation.”

A spokesperson added that this applies to under 1,000 young people who the county council has supported through local policy that goes beyond the statutory minimum.

HCC is required by law to transport all children of compulsory school age, meaning after the child’s fifth birthday, who meet the nationally set distance criteria, who have special educational needs or disabilities, or whose route to school is an ‘unsafe walking route’.

One of the changes could mean that children with special educational needs who are in nursery will no longer be eligible as they are not ‘of compulsory school age’.

The consultation on proposals will run until March 13.

A report on the feedback will be prepared for consideration in May.

To have your say, visit www.hants.gov.uk/consultations.