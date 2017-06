A huge whale has been spotted in Basingstoke – not a real one though!

It was a large kite, part of the 25th annual festival, where thousands of colourful creations brightened up the sky above Down Grange.

“It went brilliantly,” said Alan Cosgrove, festival organiser from Loddon Valley Kite Flyer Club. “We had around 8,000 people come down over the weekend and it was a brilliant atmosphere, very friendly.”

Numerous flying teams entertained the crowds with performances in the main arena.