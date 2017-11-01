Having fun is child’s play at the new park

Youngsters enjoyed a revamped play area just in time for the half-term school holidays.

More than 60 children and families turned out to a special opening of the refurbished area by MP Ranil Jayawardena on Friday.

The playground at Wellworth Park now has new equipment and surfacing, enabling more accessibility and combining modern equipment with classic childhood favourites.

Mr Jayawardena MP for North East Hampshire said: “It looks fantastic and will be a great facility for local parents and children, as it caters for all ages, from toddlers to teenagers. My congratulations to Hook parish council for making this happen.”

Wicksteed, who installed the new play area, provided goody bags for children in attendance.

Chairman of Hook parish council, councillor Dr Jane Worlock, said: “The parish council continues to work closely with the local community to provide leisure facilities for all our residents to enjoy.”

Maintaining the old play area was becoming uneconomic and the parish council had been saving for several years to undertake this refurbishment.

Additional funding was provided via Tesco’s Bags of Help scheme.