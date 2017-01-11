Hayes defeat sees Town drop to 19th

Basingstoke Town are in danger of being dragged into another relegation fight after losing their second match in four days.
Terry Brown’s side started the season as one of the promotion favourites following their drop down from the National League South.
But last night’s 3-0 defeat at Hayes & Yeading already looks to have ended those ambitions, with their 15th loss of the season actually seeing them drop to just two places above the relegation zone in the Evo-Stik Southern Premier.
‘Stoke were unlucky not to claim anything from their trip to Kettering Town on Saturday, as they were beaten 2-1, but had only themselves to blame for the defeat to struggling Hayes on Tuesday.
Mitchell Weiss proved to be the thorn in Basingstoke’s side in west London, as the striker bagged himself a hat trick on a frustrating night for the visitors.
The striker was the first player to come close after 13 minutes, but saw his effort blocked well by keeper Kieran Greene, before Aaron Redford, Aaron Jarivs, and Sam Deadfield all saw efforts saved by Hayes stopper Danny Boness.
But after the hosts then came close through Tom Broadbent, Weiss claimed his first goal of the night four minutes before half time to finally break the deadlock.
He then continued right where he left off after the break, by forcing another stop from Greene three minutes into the second half, before going one better and finding the net in the 53rd minute from Solomon Sambou’s pass.
And any faint hopes of a Basingstoke comeback were then ended by the forward with 20 minutes still to play, as he latched onto a Mahlondo Martin through ball and fired home to grab his third.
‘Stoke are next in action in the league away to second-from-bottom Cambridge City on Saturday.