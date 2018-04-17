Health workers up for NHS awards

Health and care workers in Basingstoke who work in and alongside the NHS have been recognised by Maria Miller MP with a nomination in the NHS 70 Awards.

Mrs Miller said: “It has been all but impossible to put forward a shortlist of those to represent Basingstoke in the national competition. I wish them all the best of luck.”

The nominees include:

The Moving Forward course delivered by charity Breast Cancer Care, in partnership with Basingstoke Hospital, for the Excellence in Cancer Care Award.

Venus Kan, Vocational Services Manager at Broadmoor Hospital, for the Excellence in Mental Health Care Award.

Dr Tanuj Lad’s Ambulatory Care Unit at Basingstoke Hospital for the Excellence in Urgent and Emergency Care Award.

Sue Martin, who runs the Six Steps Programme at St Michael’s Hospice, for the Excellence in Primary Care Award.

Paul Hutton, who leads the Community Palliative Care Team at St Michael’s Hospice, for the Person-Centred Care Champion Award.

Richard Hindley’s Urology Department at Basingstoke Hospital for the Future NHS Award.

The Alcohol Intervention Team at Basingstoke Hospital for the Healthier Communities Award.

Basingstoke School Nursing Team for the Care and Compassion Award.

Sue Price, Trustee at Headway Basingstoke, and long-time NHS Speech and Language Therapist, for the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Regional champions in each category will be announced on May 21 before overall winners are judged in Parliament on July 4.