Hear about the exciting adventures of trees

Following the incredible success of festive favourite The Christmassy Christmas Show of Christmassy Christmasness in 2016, Squashbox Theatre return to The Phoenix Theatre & Arts Centre with their brand-new show Tales from the Trees.

Trees are awesome! They enchant us with their mystery and beauty, they provide us with food, fuel and wood, they produce oxygen for us to breathe and they inspire stories, myths and legends.

Meet Craig, the friendly forest ranger and resident tree expert. It is his job to make sure the woods are a peaceful and happy place, but he’s having a tough time of it today!

A cheeky squirrel has stolen his Chocolate Covered Nutty Snack Bar, his niece Little Red has wandered off the path on her way to granny’s house, the mysterious old Wizard of the Woods is playing tricks again, and there are even rumours of a big bad wolf in the forest!

Will Craig save the day? Come to this fantastic family show and find out, and along the way learn how to identify different trees, discover the wonder of photosynthesis, gasp at deadly carnivorous plants, and encounter crazy characters from folklore and fairy tales.

Squashbox Theatre will be your guide to the tremendous world of trees, from branch to leaf and twig to root, from berry to blossom and bark to fruit.

The theatre company has been entertaining audiences both nation-wide and internationally for over 10 years.

Tales from the Trees is a terrific tangle of puppetry, storytelling, live music and comedy, with a theme that embraces natural history, folklore and ecology.

The production is 50 minutes long and suitable for children aged five and older and their families. The show will be taking place on Saturday, April 29 at 2pm at The Phoenix Theatre & Arts Centre.

Adult tickets cost just £6 and children tickets are £4; there is a discount on family group tickets. To book, call The Phoenix on 01420 472664 or email info@phoenixarts.co.uk.